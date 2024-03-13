Kenny Smith talks sports betting in NC, Tar Heels basketball, future of Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Former Houston Rockets guard and NBA analyst Kenny Smith joined CSL’s Gabe McDonald Monday on a big day for North Carolina sports.
Smith, a two-time NBA champion and UNC product, talked the launch of sports betting, the Charlotte Hornets’ future and the Tar Heels’ prospects for the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the Hornets’ record, he says fans should be excited about the future with rookie Brandon Miller.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.