Kennewick woman suspected of vehicular homicide after fatal wreck with motorcycles

One person is dead after a Kennewick woman hit three motorcycles in Yakima County.

Beth A. Striver, 24, is being held in the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.

She was driving northbound on State Route 821 north of Yakima in a 2010 Ford Escape around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Striver was near Milepost 2, north of Selah near the Sundown M Ranch Rehabilitation Center, when she allegedly turned left across traffic, hitting a group of three motorcycles traveling southbound.

Rodney M. Ahrens, 69, of Issaquah, died at Yakima Memorial Hospital from injuries in the crash. Two other motorcycles riders and a passenger on one of the bikes were also hurt.

Randy Agnew, 75, of Issaquah, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Steven Moeller, 68, and his passenger Drusilla Moeller, 61, of Renton, were taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital. They were all wearing helmets.

Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved in the wreck, according to the WSP crash report.

Charges against Striver are pending. She was not injured in the wreck and was booked into the Yakima County Jail. Bail has not yet been set.