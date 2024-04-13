Kennewick police investigating after shots fired into apartment near Clearwater Avenue

Several shots were fired into a unit at the Lakeside Apartments at West Clearwater Avenue and North Edison Street in Kennewick early Saturday morning.

Several callers to 911 reported hearing gun shots about 2:50 a.m., according to Kennewick police.

A tenant at the apartments at 5100 Clearwater Avenue showed police where a bullet had shattered the glass of their window, and officers found other places bullets had hit the apartment.

No one inside was injured, according to police.

The apartment is about 1,000 feet west of a one-mile stretch of Clearwater Avenue where police have said rampant drug use in the area has led to other related crimes. In 2023 police were called 280 times to the stretch of Clearwater Avenue with retail businesses and nearby residences for problems ranging from thefts to loitering to overdoses and assaults.

Officers believe the apartment unit was targeted in the shooting, and they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 24-027271. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at kpdtips.com.