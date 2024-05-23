Kennewick police asking for help to find missing 39-year-old man

Kennewick police are looking for help finding a missing 39-year-old man, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators are not releasing how long Anibal Arreola has been missing or where he disappeared from. Commander Isaac Merkl told the Herald they are not releasing many details because they believe that information may play a role in their investigation.

Arreola is 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, said Kennewick police report.

His white 1988 Honda Civic with a license plate of CLP8948 is also missing.

Arreola’s car, a white 1998 similar to this one, also disappeared, according to police. Investigators are asking for help to find it.

Anyone with information about Arreola or his car or have information on why he disappeared, is asked to contact Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip anonymously online at www.kpdtips.com.

People can also come in person to the Kennewick Police Department at 211 W. Sixth Avenue to provide information.