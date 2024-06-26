Kenneth Robinson retires as United Way of the Mid-South president after decades of service

Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, pictured above, has announced his decision to retire as President and CEO of United Way of the Mid-South.

On Wednesday morning, Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson announced he would be retiring from his role as president and CEO of United Way of the Mid-South.

When reflecting on his decision to retire, Robinson said, "Today - it is a great season for UWMS, and also a great season for my family and me. (Forty-five) years of a marvelous marriage, our daughters’ weddings, grandchildren, and my evolving NextGen roles as family leader are now calling me to pivot. I appreciate the board’s graciously accepting my request to begin an executive transition.”

After over nine years as CEO and president and 25 years as a volunteer and board member, Robinson's impact on United Way is immeasurable, the group said.

Robinson is well known for his social entrepreneurial initiative, Driving The Dream™. To date, Driving The Dream™ has led 15,000 individuals to financial stability by connecting over 170 independent agencies and organizations in a system of care for people living in, or at risk, of poverty, according to a statement released by United Way.

Darrell Cobbins, chairman of the local United Way board, said in a statement, “The Board of Directors is grateful to Dr. Robinson for his many years of service to United Way. His dedication to the mission and his innovative approach to the work of UWMS has been truly transformational."

This United Way is much stronger today, having achieved remarkable impact and success; rising to the challenge of improving the lives of Mid-Southerners in long-term, meaningful ways – even during what has been an extraordinarily fluid economic and cultural environment."

Robinson remains in the role until a successor is selected by a committee of the board of directors, and he will work in an advisory capacity during the transition.

"I have full faith in the extraordinary leadership and the deep and broad expertise of our board, in identifying the next executive of this exceptional organization; one which is meaningfully and measurably helping thousands of Mid-Southerners ‘move from where they are to where they dream to be," said Robinson.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: United Way of the Mid-South president, CEO Kenneth Robinson retires