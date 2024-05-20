Kennesaw State student who was murdered on campus was a 'blessing,' classmates say

KENNESAW, Ga. - Shock rippled across the campus of Kennesaw State University on Monday, as word spread that the student killed on campus on Saturday was 21-year-old Alasia Franklin.

"She was a queen with a memorable smile," said Mykal Lewis, one of her classmates. "To the person who did this, I don’t feel like prison is enough, to be honest."

Feet from where police say 21-year-old Samuel Harris shot and killed Franklin, a memorial with flowers, balloons, and photos of the nursing student grew.

Samuel Harris (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

On Sunday night, a Cobb County judge denied Harris' bond.

Jonathan Lakes, another classmate of Franklin's,

"She was a blessing," Lakes said. "A dramatic loss to KSU. Trust me, a dramatic loss.

Alasia Franklin (Credit: Kennesaw State University Student Government Association)

Police said the GBI arrested Harris about 12 miles from the scene.

They believe it started as a fight. Investigators have not confirmed their connection, but both are from the town of Cairo in South Georgia.

Back on campus, Franklin’s classmates say her death cannot be in vain.

They want to see change.

"Our main focus right now is (creating) more resources for domestic violence on campus," said Christian Wiggins, the president of the KSU chapter of the NAACP. "It’s not something that talked about too much and resources aren’t that publicized.

Friends say Franklin was a member of the KSU Student Government Association, served on the National Council of Negro Women's campus chapter, and founded the university's Health Science Club.

The NCNW said in a press release that its members are praying for Franklin's loved ones.

"This was a senseless act of violence extinguishing the light of a scholar and community advocate much too soon," the statement said. "We cannot begin to imagine the sadness felt by the Franklin family as they seek justice and cope with this loss."

A spokesperson for KSU did not return multiple requests for comment on Monday.

Previously, the spokesperson said the university would offer in-person counseling and 24/7 mental health support phone line.

"We can’t just sweep it under the rug and it pretend it didn’t happen," Lakes said. "We need to honor to let people know that domestic violence exists."