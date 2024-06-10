Kennesaw police investigating after human remains found by person picking blueberries

Kennesaw police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found by someone picking blackberries.

Police said someone picking blueberries stumbled on the remains near Frey Road NW and George Busbee Parkway. It’s unclear how long they have been at the location. Police confirmed the remains are that of an adult, but have not said if they are male or female.

The location is behind a power station and across the street from the Camden Shiloh apartment complex.

Police have not said if they suspect foul play.

