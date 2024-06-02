Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino riverboat closes after 30 years

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Treasure Chest Casino riverboat in Kenner closed its doors after 30 years on Saturday, June 1.

According to a news release, guests participated in a ceremonial last bet, second line and banner drop to celebrate the riverboat that has been in operation since 1994.

The closure comes days before the Treasure Chest Casino’s land-based site’s grand opening.

The new, land-based casino will be double the size of the riverboat and include more than 900 slot machines and 32 table games.

It will also house four restaurants, including Alder & Birch Steakhouse, The Game, Infusion and Lakeside Cafe.

The grand opening for the land-based casino will be held on Thursday, June 6.

