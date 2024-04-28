Kenner police investigate after shooting leaves two men wounded

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officers with the Kenner Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two men wounded on Sunday, April 28.

The KPD reported officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of Farm Street around 9:45 a.m., where they found two men who had been shot.

KPD officials said one man was last reported to be in critical condition, and the other man was last reported to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the KPD, “There is a heavy police and SWAT presence in the 700 block of Farm Street while police investigate the shooting.”

