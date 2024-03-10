Kenner police investigate overnight shooting that left man wounded

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Kenner on Saturday, March 10, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Officers say around 10:15 p.m., they were called to the 3600 block of Williams Boulevard on report of a shooting in the area.

Through an investigation, police say they believe the shooting to be a targeted attack. Offices say the possible suspect reportedly left the scene in a red Chevrolet Cruze.

The victim was listed to be in stable condition.

Kenner police are asking residents and businesses in the area that may have security footage of the incident to call 911 to report it.

