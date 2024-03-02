Kenner father accused of killing 3-year-old, shooting himself dies

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The father accused of killing his 3-year-old son has died after he shot himself.

Leaders with the Kenner Police Department said they were notified that 39-year-old Melvin McClinton Sr. had died on Friday, March 1.

Officers with KPD initially responded to a shooting at a home in the 800 block of 27th Street around 7:15 p.m on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans law enforcement discuss passing of concealed carry bill

At the scene, officers said they found McClinton Sr. unresponsive, lying in the driveway, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McClinton Sr. was unresponsive, but breathing and transported to a hospital.

Officers said a 3-year-old was found in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

An initial investigation revealed McClinton Sr. had a physical altercation with the mother of the child. McClinton Sr. shot the child and walked outside and shot himself, according to detectives.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.