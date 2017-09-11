Who Is Kenneka Jenkins? Twitter Mourns Teen Found Dead In Freezer

Twitter mourned the loss of Kenneka Jenkins, the teenager who was found dead in a hotel freezer in Chicago Sunday after she went missing the day before. Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, insinuated there might be some foul play involved in her daughter’s death. Soon after, a Twitter story about what possibly happened to Jenkins emerged and went viral.

The Twitter tale is that Jenkins was raped and killed. There aren’t any known facts to confirm this story. At the time this article was written, police had not addressed the apparent tale.

Still, the tale, fake as it might be, gained winds on Twitter. By Monday morning, Jenkins’ name had nearly 50,000 mentions. Some of the comments people wrote about the teen’s tragic death have been shared below:

If the story of #KennekaJenkins doesn't teach you a lesson about "be careful who you call friend" I don't know what does. — PJ (@AlienBlackGirl) September 11, 2017

This has disturbed nd disgusted me to the core. Hearing her cry for help literally scared me. #KennekaJenkins https://t.co/M6e5w16eqW — Marie_ (@slxndermouth) September 11, 2017

I'm praying and hoping that the family of #KennekaJenkins gets the truth about what happened and justice is granted. So sad. — TheRoseExperience_ (@PacifyMyMind) September 11, 2017

EVERY SINGLE PERSON IN THAT HOTEL ROOM NEEDS TO BE CHARGED. THIS IS NOT A FUCKING DEBATE. JUSTICE NEEDS TO BE SERVED. #kennekajenkins — We$t (@CjayyTaughtHer) September 11, 2017

People you've known your entire life can secretly wish and want bad for you. You just have to guard your ❤️ and soul. #KennekaJenkins — LEX (@AlexisJeanna) September 11, 2017

You have to be carefullllllllll. Young ladies be careful who you call your friend . . #KennekaJenkins — ✨SC: Kinqkarlii✨ (@YouLoveLisha) September 11, 2017

I was hurt by this and I don't even know her . I'm a girl and my friends r girls & I can't imagine leavin them #kennekajenkins — Jae Wolf _ (@__jdott_) September 11, 2017

how could you do something so cruel to a person ? I'll never understand the generation we live in #KennekaJenkins — dey. (@deysiahh) September 11, 2017

Jenkins, 19, was attending a party at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel and Conference Center Friday. She went missing in the early hours of Saturday.

Police told Jenkins’ mother the teenager was drunk and walked into the freezer. But Martin didn’t buy the story. She said as much on her GoFundMe account. “This is a page set up for Kenneka Jenkins to help get justice for my baby girl,” she wrote. “As many of you may know, On Sunday morning, Neka was found dead in a walk in freezer at Crowne Point Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois. We believe there is more to the story. Since this is still under investigation, there isn’t much I can say. The donations will cover funeral cost arrangements, also to help with the investigation. Anything helps. Help me get justice for her! God Bless.”

When speaking to the media, Martin outright said she didn’t think Jenkins’ death was an accident. “I believe someone in this hotel killed my child,” Martin said, according to WGN-TV. “(I'm) horrified. It's something that no one could ever imagine. It's unbelievable.”

Photo: GoFundMe/Tereasa Martin