Kennebunkport names Chris Simeoni as new police chief

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Kennebunkport Police Department has a new leader.

Town Manager Laurie Smith announced Wednesday that Chris Simeoni, a 27-year veteran of law enforcement, has been appointed the town's new police chief. Simeoni has professional experience in the field of public works, as well, she added.

"We are thrilled to have Chris Simeoni take on the role of police chief," Smith said. "His extensive experience in law enforcement, coupled with his strong leadership in public works, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our Police Department.”

Simeoni will officially assume his role as police chief on July 1. He succeeds former chief Craig Sanford, who stepped down in May after 13 years at the department’s helm. Sanford now serves as a judicial marshal for the state and is working out the York Judicial Center in Biddeford.

Simeoni began his career in law enforcement as a reserve officer with the Kennebunkport Police Department in 1997, according to a press release from the town. One year later, he officially became a police officer.

Over the years, Simeoni has served as a senior patrol sergeant, where he honed his supervisory and managerial skills and developed a deep understanding of federal, state, and municipal laws, according to Smith.

“Throughout his tenure, Simeoni has displayed exceptional leadership and a strong dedication to the community,” Smith said. “He has successfully managed large public events, handled complex internal affairs investigations, and implemented key policies and procedures to enhance the department's effectiveness and safety standards.”

Simeoni also has served as the director of Kennebunkport Public Works since October 2021.

“In this role, he has demonstrated strong budgetary analysis and financial planning skills, successfully managing multi-million-dollar budgets and capital projects,” Smith said. “His collaborative approach and ability to build positive relationships across departments have significantly contributed to improving the town's infrastructure and workplace culture.”

Simeoni holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminology and an associate degree in business administration from the University of Southern Maine.

He is also certified as an active and full-time law enforcement officer by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Simeoni said he is “deeply honored” to be appointed police chief.

"This community means a great deal to me, and I am committed to working alongside our dedicated officers to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents,” he said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by my predecessors and continuing to advance our department's mission."

Smith said the town is grateful to the selection committee that fielded applications, held interviews, and ultimately chose Simeoni to be Sanford’s successor.

“We are confident that under his leadership, the department will continue to thrive and serve our community with excellence,” Smith said.

