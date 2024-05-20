KENNEBUNKPORT — The Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust is working with the current owners of 1 Briggs Way in Kennebunkport to find an income-qualified buyer for their two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home.

This home is part of the organization's first neighborhood, Heritage Woods, and was sold as a new home in early 2022. As part of their commitment to permanent affordability, this home will be sold to a household earning no more than 120% of the area median income, AMI, and will be sold for $326,094. A land lease will be required and will ensure continuing affordability for any future sale.

The new owner will be selected through a lottery process on Thursday, June 27. Details of this process and a FAQ about the process can be found at the KHHT website, www.khht.org.

Application materials can be dropped off at the Kennebunkport Town Hall or be mailed to: KHHT, PO Box 333, Kennebunkport, ME, 04046.

“The sale of 1 Briggs Way shows that KHHT can maintain the affordability of our homes for future generations of working families and retirees to benefit from,” said KHHT board president Tom McClain.

Application materials are due no later than noon on Monday, June 24.

No late applications will be entered into the lottery. Please visit www.khht.org to learn the steps required to enter the housing lottery.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kennebunkport’s house lottery: Your ticket to an affordable home