Kennebunk, York beaches sustain more damage after high tide wreaks havoc on Maine shores

Another significant high tide hit the southern Maine coast Sunday, swamping roadways, destroying dunes and flooding private properties.

“Some damage was different, and some where temporary repairs had been made, were totally wiped out again,” said York County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Cleaves.

Images from the Sunday storm show flying ocean spray at high tide, flooded backyards and front yards, and the ocean barreling down a seaside street.

A drone photo of Beach Avenue near the Narragansett in Kennebunk on Sunday shows the ocean at high tide and flooding.

Photographs show water flooding yards and homes in Old Orchard Beach, new road damage in Kennebunk, repeat road damage in Wells, and a swamped vehicle. Drone shots near the Narragansett along Kennebunk’s Beach Avenue show a high tide just over the seawall – and a nearly fully flooded backyard.

In a social media post, Kennebunk officials said Sunday’s storm worsened coastal areas already damaged in January and opened up a section of roadway at Beach Avenue and Boothby Road.

The ocean rushes over portions of Beach Avenue in Kennebunk on Sunday, March 10.

While the estimates of the cost to deal with the destruction of public infrastructure from Sunday’s storm along York County’s coastal municipalities are not complete, some figures have flowed into York County Emergency Management Agency. By Sunday evening, just hours after the storm had abated, around $500,000 in damage was totaled in three communities, according to Cleaves, and more is expected as the week progresses.

Marginal Way: Ogunquit celebrates reopening of coastal treasure after storm damage

There are nine coastal municipal municipalities in York County – Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach.

March 11 marked the third storm in 61 days. It came about 72 hours after municipal, county and state officials got together to talk about coastal resilience and how emergency management agencies can help with public infrastructure.

Cleaves said he expects to hear this week on the status of Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ request to President Joe Biden for a disaster declaration for the Jan. 10 and 13 storms, which would free up Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to help communities. For those two storms alone, estimates of damage to the public infrastructure in York County – roads, beaches, culverts, dunes, and other municipal-owned entities – came in at $20 million.

The estimate of damage to private homes and businesses is undetermined. More than 400 residents submitted reports of damage to the York County Emergency Management Agency seeking individual assistance from FEMA.

Prior to Sunday's storm, municipal officials advised folks to stay off coastal roads and, if they lived there and planned to evacuate, to do so before the 11:20 a.m. high tide. By late afternoon, Biddeford, which like other municipalities, had closed oceanside roads to traffic early, announced most would be open. A damaged section of Fortunes Rocks was due to open the following day. The roadway was also damaged in the Jan. 10 and 13 storms and had just reopened on Feb. 29, with temporary repairs to some portions.

Kennebunk officials said the Sunday storm worsened coastal areas already damaged in January and crumpled a new section of roadway at Beach Street and Boothby Road, reducing a section to one lane.

Wells police provided video on social media so folks could get a sense of what it was like at the shore as the sea rushed down the roadways. Another photo shows a wide portion of the tarmac gone.

“Storms, like we saw in January, are not uncommon – we usually have high winds and flooding twice a year,” noted York County EMA Deputy Director Megan Arsenault. “What makes these different was the intensity and the impacts. We were seeing water coming over (from the ocean) three to four to five streets back.”

She said folks looking for updates should check the county’s recovery website at yorkcountymaine.gov/recovery.

'It's exciting building something new': Pilot House restaurant on track to open in May

Maine still awaiting word on FEMA funding for January storm damage

In all, damage in Biddeford alone from the Jan. 10 and 13 storms is estimated at somewhere between $2 million and $3 million, Biddeford Emergency Management Director Roby Fecteau said.

He said the intensity of the two January storms was comparable to the 1978 storms that devastated the same area.

Webhannet Drive in Wells is down to one lane of travel. Officials said the road has been compromised and arrangements are being made to address the issue.

Fecteau said the city’s next steps will include interviewing and selecting an engineering firm from among applicants to review the damage and develop plans, including mitigation.

Saco Public Works Director Patrick Fox estimated the city damage at close to $300,000 from Jan. 10 and 13, including dune erosion and a couple of roadways in Camp Ellis that sustained major damage.

Speakers at the March 7 Coastal Resilience Convening session aimed at municipalities and organized by York County EMA and Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission discussed public assistance and mitigation opportunities – some of which may be available through FEMA public assistance as a percentage add-on to an allocation, and others that are separate.

“Once you have an idea (for mitigation) reach out,” Maine’s Hazard Mitigation Officer Heather Dumais said. “If you need help and don’t know where to go, reach out.”

York County EMA Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Chris McCall reminded municipal representatives that the days ahead will be long and will take time and patience and that York County EMA and its state and federal counterparts can help. “We know it has been a very challenging two months,” McCall said.

Landmark hotel reopens in June: Nevada Motel at York Beach makeover almost complete

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kennebunk, York beaches sustain more damage after coastal floods