Kennebunk May Day Parade accident: Three injured as car collides with float

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Two people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after an antique vehicle in the May Day Parade unexpectedly surged forward, crushing several people between the vehicle and a float carrying children.

The Kennebunk Fire Department said the accident occurred at the start of the parade formation on Water Street around 1:30 p.m.

"In what appears to be a total accident, an antique vehicle lurched forward unexpectedly and ended up crushing several people between the car and a trailer being used as a float with numerous children on it," the Fire Department stated in a press release.

Three adults were injured, two with significant injuries to lower extremities, the department reported. The third adult injured was treated at the scene, officials said.

Children on the float, they said, were not injured except for minor "bumps and bruises."

Fire officials said several bystanders helped at the scene, including two physician assistants who helped them manage one of the patients.

"The Kennebunk Fire Rescue and Kennebunk Police Department had a very quick response to this incident with the on-duty crew as well as those in parade detail," the department stated. "The KFR/KPD and the town of Kennebunk wish for a speedy and successful recovery to those injured today."

The May Day Parade is part of the festivities of the town's annual May Day Festival, which has been held on the first Saturday in May for more than 25 years.

