Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Ogunquit town elections: Who's running and who's not

Two select board chairs are not seeking reelection during the upcoming town meetings in coastal communities this June.

From there, the ballots throughout the Coast Star coverage area will include a mix of incumbents and newcomers and, in some cases, former elected officials looking to get back into the game of local governance and politics.

The election will be held on Tuesday, June 11, in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel, Wells, and Ogunquit.

Kennebunk

A trio of three-year terms are available on the Kennebunk Select Board, with only two incumbents, Kortney Nedeau and Lisa Pratt, seeking reelection, according to Town Clerk Merton Brown. Chair Shiloh Schulte has decided not to throw his hat in the ring for another term.

Two former Select Board members, Wayne Berry and Richard Morin, and newcomers, Jonathan Fallon and Karen Plattes, are also vying for one of those three seats.

Also on the ballot, Robert Georgitis has the race to himself for a five-year term as a trustee of the Kennebunk Light & Power District, because incumbent David Cluff is not seeking another term.

Similarly, Patrick Wiley, the vice chair of the Kennebunk Sewer District’s Board of Trustees, is unchallenged in his bid for three more years. Chair James Oppert is not seeking reelection, so, barring a successful write-in candidate, a vacancy on the board is likely to remain after Election Day.

Kennebunkport

As is the case in Kennebunk, the chair of the Kennebunkport Select Board – in this case, Michael Weston – is not seeking reelection. On the other hand, Vice Chair Allen Daggett is seeking one of the two open seats.

According to information provided by Town Clerk Tracey O’Roak, Daggett has some company on the ballot: challengers David Bancroft, H. Stedman Seavey, Frederick Stafford, Shawn Smith, and Robin Phillips.

Also on the June ballot, James Burrows and Kate Bauer-Burke are unchallenged in their bids to remain trustees of the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District and to become an at-large member of the Beach Advisory Committee, respectively.

Arundel

On the Arundel ballot, there are two municipal races, one contested, the other not, according to Town Clerk Rachel Bull.

In the race for two three-year seats on the Arundel Select Board, incumbents Daniel Dubois and Phil Labbe are hoping voters will reward them each with new terms, while challenger Charles Bassett is hoping to unseat one of them.

Two seats also are up for grabs on the town’s Budget Board, but only one candidate, incumbent Michele Allen, is in the running for another three-year stint.

RSU 21 School Board

Each of the three towns that comprise RSU 21 – Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel – have seats on the School Board that will need filling on election day.

Four candidates are vying for two seats to represent Kennebunk on the RSU 21 School Board. Voters will make their two picks from a pool of four: Paul Farrell, Rebecca Lewis, Abigail Spadone and Matthew Stratford.

Incumbents Amanda Downing and Peter Sentner have opted not to run for another term.

In Kennebunkport, there are two opportunities to represent the town on the School Board. In one race, incumbent appointee Diane Franz and challenger Rachel Kennedy-Smith are locked in competition to serve one year of an unfinished term. In another race, Megan Michaud is unchallenged in her bid for three more years on the board.

In Arundel, incumbent School Board member Britney Girth is not seeking another term, making the race for a single three-year term a contest between newcomers Rodney Sparkowich and Kirstan Watson.

Wells

The race for two three-year seats on the Wells Select Board is competitive in Wells this election season, according to information provided by Assistant Town Clerk Diana Boucher.

Incumbent Vice Chair Kathleen Chase is running for reelection, while fellow Select Board member Robert Foley has opted not to seek another term. Former Select Board member Timothy Roche is seeking to make a comeback, while newcomers Phillip Breton and Mark Bagdasarian are hoping for their first stints of service.

Three seats are available on the Wells Public Library’s Board of Trustees. Board Chair Maureen Connors is seeking reelection, as is fellow Trustee Debra Flot. Newcomer Cynthia Daly is certain to join them on the board, barring a successful write-in campaign, as there is not a fourth hopeful in the race.

Incumbent Jeff Sullivan is unchallenged in his bid for three more years as the representative of Wells on the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District’s School Committee.

Ogunquit

The lone contested race on Ogunquit’s ballot is for two seats on the local Budget Review Committee, according to Town Clerk Chris Murphy. Incumbents Chris Nobile and Michele Tourangeau are running to keep their seats, and challenger Barbara Ferraro is hoping voters will pick her over one of them.

From there, the ballot is all about incumbents, each of whom are unchallenged in their bids to keep serving.

