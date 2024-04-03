Kenmore proposing more than 5% increase in property taxes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The village of Kenmore is proposing a more than 5% property tax increase for homeowners.

The process of doing this would mean the board would have to override the state’s 2% tax levy cap. The property tax in Kenmore would go up by 5.42%. Mayor Patrick Mang said that this is due to raise rates for rising costs as well as capital projects.

In late 2022 the village began expanding its police station, located at 2395 Elmwood Avenue, at a cost of $6 million.

“The general increases to our budget that have been basically fueled by inflation,” Mang said. “One of the cost concerns for the residents was the impact of the police station, which was desperate in need of, which did add to our debt load, increased our budget somewhat, but that was anticipated.”

In November, the town of Amherst approved an 11.4% tax levy hike, which also meant re-assessments on homes in the town.

In Kenmore, the village has until May 1 to approve the budget, which would take effect in June.

‘Am I going to lose my home?’: Amherst residents speak out about taxes, reassessments

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.