Kenmore family’s chocolate shop shares sweet Easter Sunday tradition

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One family-owned business has a sweet tradition for Easter Sunday.

King Condrell’s on Delaware Avenue has been around for decades and has no shortage of chocolates and candies to satisfy that sweet tooth.

.Adriana Kinghall’s parents own the shop and she’s currently a manager there. Every year on Easter the family opens up shop, at least for a few hours, to help last minute shoppers needing candy for the little ones.

“The nice thing about a family business is you’re kind of always around family so it’s not like I’m missing out on traditions because this is our tradition, being here,” she said.

On Easter Sunday customers hopped right in to one of the only shops open.

“We were kind of busy yesterday so we were looking for a place open today to get some Easter chocolate and Condrell’s was open so this is perfect,” said shopper Rachelle Pringle.

“At least one person comes in and says thank god you’re open because I was really panicking about going to my grandparents and not having something for my nieces and nephews,” Kinghall said. “It’s always nice to see the relief on people’s faces.”

There’s always a sugar rush at the business leading up to Easter. Then on the holiday its much slower, which is a nice treat for the family.

“My favorite part to be honest with you is how relaxed it is because up until Easter Sunday,” Kinghall said. “It’s absolutely insane in here and we’re here 12 hours a day making candy waiting on customers, running back and forth like crazy.”

