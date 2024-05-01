Kendall man charged in the shooting death of his son granted house arrest until trial

David Contreras — charged with shooting and killing his son inside their Kendall home in November — can spend the remainder of his time before trial out of jail and under house arrest, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young made the decision despite objections from state prosecutors and hearing from a psychologist and a gaggle of Contrera’s close friends and associates during the hearing.

“I know the state wants me to keep him in, but I can’t get over the fact that this was an isolated incident, it doesn’t pose a danger to the community at large, so therefore I’m going to grant release,” Young said near the hearing’s conclusion, according to WTVJ Channel 6.

READ MORE: Father charged in killing of son at Kendall area home, cops say. He was an FIU student

Young ordered David Contreras to remain at home in almost “total lock-down.” He must wear a GPS ankle monitor and can only leave his home to see a doctor or his attorney. He’s required to continue with therapy that began in jail and can’t see any remaining family members without a note from a doctor.

The judge also named an additional psychologist to re-evaluate David Contreras and family members, in order to determine whether there is any danger in letting them be together. David Contreras, a general contractor with no criminal history, has a wife and a married older son.

“Judge Young really took a lot of time and gave this thing a lot of thought,” said David Contreras’s attorney Jose Quinon. “He’s proceeding in a very deliberate manner and I think that absolutely, it’s the right call.”

David Contreras and his son Eric Contreras had just returned from a trip to Disney World in early November, when something sparked an argument that led to gunfire inside the home. When police arrived, they found Eric Contreras, a 21-year-old Florida International University student, shot dead.

The elder Contreras and his son were the only two people in the house at the time, police said. And Eric Contreras was shot multiple times, according to police.

Police said David Contreras called 911 and confessed to the killing, at one point saying he just “lost it.” He also confessed, police added, once they arrived. And he was captured on the family’s Ring doorbell camera trying to explain to his wife what he had done to their son.

David Contreras was charged with second-degree murder and had been jailed at the Metro West Detention Center until Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty during his November arraignment.

A trial date has not been set.