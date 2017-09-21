Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more hit the runway for Milan Fashion Week

There's no stopping them!

After a whirlwind seven days in New York for Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner and the rest of her model pals hopped across the pond to London, and now Milan, to strut their stuff down more runways. It's safe to say that America's most beloved models are taking the Italian city by storm.

Gigi and Bella Hadid may be the shining stars of the weeklong event showcasing the Spring 2018 collections from the most prestigious Italian fashion houses. The sisters have walked the runways for Alberta Ferretti, Fendi and Max Mara.

Gigi turned heads when she walked down the Fendi Spring 2018 catwalk sporting a new pixie crop cut and a semi-sheer ensemble. Likewise, sister Bella and Kaia Gerber also looked unrecognizable with their cropped hair dyed in an electric blue hue.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Hailey Baldwin dazzled at the Fendi and Alberta Ferretti shows, respectively. Jenner rocked an edgy cutout skirt while Baldwin sparkled down the runway in a shimmery, metallic mini dress. We can't wait more runway sightings as MFW continues!

Check out the slideshow above for all their runway appearances.

