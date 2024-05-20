Ken Paxton for U.S. attorney general? Here's what Donald Trump said about the idea

Former President Donald Trump reaffirmed his bond with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Dallas on Saturday, floating the idea of the state's top attorney being a possible candidate for U.S. attorney general if Trump wins another term in the White House.

During a one-on-one interview with Dallas Fox affiliate KFDW, Trump said he "would actually" consider Paxton for the cabinet position if he defeats President Joe Biden in the November general election.

"He's very, very talented," Trump said of Paxton. "I mean, we have a lot of people that want that one and will be very good at it. But he's a very talented guy."

The comments came during the National Rifle Association's annual convention, which featured remarks from Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who campaigned for the former president's return to office.

Trump and Paxton's relationship dates back several years, as Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have been some of the former president's staunchest allies in the Lone Star State.

In discussing the potential for Paxton's future and possible transition to a federal government post, Trump referred to his effort in pushing against Paxton's impeachment last year after the Texas House overwhelmingly voted to remove him from office.

More: Texas primary races will be settled soon. A look at the Democratic, Republican runoffs.

In the lead-up to a Senate impeachment trial on 20 charges, including abuse of office and bribery, Paxton maintained his innocence while Trump took to social media to voice disdain for the proceeding, which he called a political witch hunt.

After the Senate, largely along party lines, acquitted Paxton of all charges in September, Trump took credit for the outcome as a result of his social media intervention.

"I fought for him when he had the difficulty, and we won," Trump said during the interview before taking the NRA convention stage. "He had some people really after him, and I thought it was very unfair. He's been a very good attorney general."

Donald Trump has indicated that Gov. Greg Abbott is on his short list of vice presidential candidates.

Paxton returned the favor by showing up for Trump in New York as the former president has been in an ongoing "hush money" trial related to his relationship with and financial payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"With President Trump in NYC to sit through this sham of a trial," Paxton, a three-term Republican, said in a post on his personal X account April 30. "This trial is a travesty of justice. I stand with Trump."

Paxton did not respond to an American-Statesman request for comment after Trump's remarks Saturday.

Despite the initial nod from Trump, that touting of Paxton's talent does not guarantee the Texas attorney general a favorable route to taking over the U.S. Department of Justice.

The appointment of any U.S. attorney general nominee, whether from Trump or Biden, will be contingent on the U.S. Senate's approval. The chamber is currently split 51-49 in Democrats' favor. Plus, there's an unfriendly twist for Paxton in the form of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has sparred with the Texas attorney general over his legal issues on social media.

Unabashed in his criticism of Paxton, Cornyn has been the loudest and most notable Republican to rebuke the attorney general in the past several months, taking issue with the accusations that led to his impeachment last year and a resulting, continuing federal probe into Paxton's conduct. He also chided Paxton for three securities fraud felony charges the attorney general had been facing for nearly a decade before they were tossed out as part of a deferred prosecution agreement in March.

In a series of Twitter spats in February, Paxton painted Cornyn as a phony Republican, and Cornyn took to the megaphone to condemn Paxton's litany of legal issues.

"Hard to run from prison, Ken," Cornyn posted to X at the time.

Other notable officials who have been hinted at as possible attorney general candidates in a second Trump term are Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Texans in Washington

Trump has also indicated an interest in another Texan: Abbott is reportedly on the short list for vice president, although the governor has shown muted interest in joining the ticket.

In February, Cornyn announced a bid to become the Senate's minority leader after Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced he would step down from the leadership post in November.

If Cornyn becomes the Senate GOP leader, confirmation for a Paxton appointment as U.S. attorney general could be in question and give way to intraparty battles in the early days of a second term for Trump.

"Ken, your criminal defense lawyers are calling to suggest you spend less time pushing Russian propaganda and more time defending longstanding felony charges against you in Houston, as well as ongoing federal grand jury proceedings in San Antonio that will probably result in further criminal charges," Cornyn responded on X in February to Paxton's criticism for seeking the Senate leadership role.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Donald Trump considering Texas AG Ken Paxton for US attorney general