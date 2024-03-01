Ken Mendis: We need to rethink removing school anti-discrimination programs in NH

Ken Mendis

To those advocating the removal of anti-discrimination programs from New Hampshire schools, I invite you to read the 2019 New Hampshire Senate Bill 263. When Gov. Chris Sununu signed this bill into law, he issued a statement relative to anti-discrimination protection for students in public schools: "SB 263 continues our work to ensure that New Hampshire is a place where every person, regardless of their background, has an equal and full opportunity to pursue their dreams and to make a better life for themselves and their families. By signing this bill, we are extending anti-discrimination protections, which already exist under current law, to students in public schools. Our children are the future of this state, and they deserve nothing less than the same protections provided to adults in housing, employment, and public accommodations.”

Compulsory public schooling was established in the mid-18th century, and even then, it was most often meant to provide for the education of white elites. Schools dedicated to the education of free Black children were often burned to the ground, and/or threats of violence forced their educators to flee. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibited discrimination in public schools, yet that ideal has yet to be achieved throughout our country.

Today, the practice of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging (DEIJB) in schools is important, because it can teach students and staff the power of recognizing and respecting our shared humanity. Not only does incorporating DEIJB initiatives in schools encourage acceptance, it also provides students and staff with a wealth of knowledge and benefits. Some of these include:

Positive impact on attitudes toward others.

Better critical thinking and higher rates of academic success.

An increase in efforts to help those in their communities.

Preparation for their experience as adults in the global economy.

In the United States, there is a deeply held conviction that education is the great equalizer, and it can be — but only if policymakers, administrators, teachers, school boards, and parents also look at how the population and demographics of our country and our state are changing.

New Hampshire’s population reached 1,377,529 in 2020, an increase of 61,000 residents (4.6 percent) since 2010, according to the 2020 Census data. The population grew in seven of New Hampshire’s ten counties during that decade. Immigration accounted for most of the population growth: in the two fastest-growing counties, Rockingham and Strafford, more than 80 percent of the population gain is attributed to immigration.

The Racial Unity Team’s community-to-school programs serve students in New Hampshire public schools where diversity is growing. The minoritized population today has grown to represent 12.8% of the total. Hispanics (Latino/Latinx) are the largest group, with 59,500 residents, or 4.3% of the total. The Asian population is 35,600 (2.6%), and the Black population is 18,700 (1.4%).

Many communities we serve appear to be underserved and unprepared for building awareness of DEIJB values within their public schools. A lack of DEIJB-focused programs hurts all of us and helps perpetuate dominant ideologies even when the students in a community are predominantly white, documented, and English-speaking. The need is acute because of incidents of hate/bias targeting minoritized students in the classroom, on the school bus, on sports teams, and on the streets in towns and neighborhoods. Racial taunting, racial profiling while visiting local businesses, and hate/bias language directed at LGBTQIA+ people and people with disabilities–all require urgent attention.

The 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics Policy Statement, The Impact of Racism on Child and Adolescent Health, states, “Racism is a social determinant of health that has a profound impact on the health status of children, adolescents, emerging adults, and their families. The impact of racism has been linked to birth disparities and mental health problems in children and adolescents, and the complications of low birth weight have been associated with perceived racial discrimination and maternal stress.”

By acknowledging the role of racism in child and adolescent health, we will be able to proactively engage in a manner designed to reduce the health effects of internalized racism and improve the health and well-being of all children, adolescents, emerging adults, and their families. For the Racial Unity Team, this race-related stress on minoritized children means that schools need to be equipped to create awareness, educate the community, and influence organizations to seek solutions.

Senate Bill 263 is specific. “Each school district and chartered public school shall develop a policy that guides the development and implementation of a coordinated plan to prevent, assess the presence of, intervene in, and respond to incidents of discrimination on the basis of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other classes protected under RSA 354-A. The law gives a person claiming to be aggrieved by a discriminatory practice prohibited under RSA 354-A:27 the right – to initiate a civil action in superior court against a school or school district for legal or equitable relief. The attorney general may also initiate such a civil action in superior court.”

I invite us all to rethink the impact of discrimination in schools and what it could cost communities should civil actions result. Our schools need anti-discrimination programs now more than ever. We have the opportunity to build strong communities by being in right relationship with one another; to build on a foundation that the strength of diversity brings to all of us.

As Maya Angelou said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” Let’s do better together by giving our children their best education in a safe, welcoming school system.

Ken Mendis is president and board chair of the Racial Unity Team, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization in New Hampshire.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Mendis: Let's rethink removing NH school anti-discrimination programs