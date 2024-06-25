Ken Mascara finally spoke about 'ghost candidate' case. Too bad his comments are nonsense.

Former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has finally broken his silence about his involvement in a "ghost candidate" case investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Unfortunately, what Mascara has said so far hasn't made a lot of sense.

As TCPalm reported last week, Mascara signed a statement admitting that he violated Sec. 112.313(6) of Florida Statutes, by "using his position and/or public resources to secure a special privilege, benefit and/or exemption for himself."

Specifically, Mascara had been accused of recruiting a candidate to run against a Republican adversary in the 2020 Republican primary who Mascara, a Democrat, didn't want to face in the general election. Mascara signed a stipulated agreement in hopes of resolving a case pending before the Florida Commission on Ethics.

In response to news coverage about the agreement, Mascara posted a message on his Facebook page over the weekend, attempting to downplay the severity of what he had done and accusing the media of sensationalizing it.

Mascara's Facebook statement went off the rails quickly

In his post, Mascara said he was "saddened" because he perceived his opponent in that 2020 race to be unqualified. To remedy that situation, he asked another candidate to enter the race.

Let's stop and parse that part of the statement first. His supposed motivation was there weren't enough qualified candidates in the race? Since he was running for re-election, didn't he consider himself the most qualified candidate in the race?

If he did, why would he encourage someone to run against him?

Mascara's Facebook statement then accurately summarized what happened next. The FDLE conducted an investigation into his actions and those of others who supported the campaign of Kevin Carter, a retired deputy.

Carter defeated Richard Williams, a retired Florida Highway Patrol officer, in the primary, then lost to Mascara in the general election.

Phil Archer, state attorney for Brevard and Seminole counties in the 18th Judicial Circuit, was assigned to review the evidence after Tom Bakkedahl, state attorney for St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties in the 19th Judicial Circuit, recused himself to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

As noted in Mascara's statement, Archer's team didn't find sufficient evidence to file criminal charges. However, the FDLE took its evidence to the ethics commission, which at a July 12 meeting, found probable cause to pursue a case against Mascara.

Mascara, a veteran pol, claims not to know election law

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara jokes around with friends and son, Michael, left, and his fiance, Sherry McCorkle, at Johnny's Corner Family Restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2004, after being re-elected to a second term. Mascara, a Democrat, won the race against Republican challenger Rodney Black by a wide margin.

Here's Mascara's description of what happened next:

"The Commission on Ethics investigator advised me that encouraging anyone to run for public office within the confines of the Sheriff’s Office or any government office was a violation of the Code of Ethics for public officials. I immediately admitted that is what I did and never could I imagine that encouraging people to enter the democratic process was unethical.

"On June 20, 2024, I entered into an agreement with the Commission on Ethics that I did violate the Code of Ethics for elected officials."

It should be noted here that Mascara served as sheriff for nearly a quarter-century, from 2001 until his abrupt resignation last December. Now he's claiming he was unaware he was violating a state ethics law?

How does that saying go? Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

Mascara is dramatically understating his role in Carter's campaign, too. At least if you believe the FDLE investigators who spent months building a case against him.

According to the FDLE report, Mascara didn't just call Carter and say: "Hey, buddy. My duties as sheriff aren't enough to keep me busy this summer. Would you mind running against me so I'll have to work a little harder on the campaign trail the next two or three months?"

FDLE said Mascara was neck-deep in planning Carter campaign

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara (right) and Dan DeCoursey of the Florida Gaming Control Commission discuss the details of the raid of the Jackpot Corner II, 7177 South U.S. 1 on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Sheriff’s deputies seized 45 arcade games and an undisclosed amount of money within them.

Here are some of the key findings from the executive summary of the FDLE report:

Carter wasn't interested in serving as sheriff and spent much of the campaign season in Pennsylvania.

Sheriff’s Capt. William Hardman, a Mascara ally, connected Carter with a campaign treasurer and worked to get campaign contributions. Hardman was a key figure in Carter's campaign with Mascara's approval and input.

An April 30, 2020, text message from Mascara told Hardman: "I'm going to beat him (presumably Williams) like a red headed step child but I just don't want to go thru with it!!!"

In a May 16, 2020, text, apparently commenting on Carter's suitability as a candidate, Mascara reportedly told Hardman: "Gez This guy is a Home run. He might beat ME"

The two discussed dumping a burner phone used for Carter's campaign in the ocean.

Also mentioned is an incident in which a volunteer coordinator for Carter reportedly got paid cash in a red Solo cup.

Keith Pearson, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed as interim sheriff following Mascara's resignation, was also implicated in FDLE's investigation as someone who made and distributed Carter's campaign signs. In one example cited in the report, a sheriff's lieutenant spotted Mascara and Pearson in a yard the night a Carter campaign sign was posted there.

If Mascara was convinced there was nothing wrong with what he had done, why did he decline to give a statement to the FDLE's investigators? Why did Adam Fetterman, former general counsel for the sheriff's office, repeatedly invoke the Fifth Amendment during his interview with the FDLE?

Signing the stipulated agreement was a way for Mascara to avoid a hearing in which the FDLE would have a chance to present its evidence in an open forum.

If the ethics commission accepts the agreement, which is scheduled for discussion at its July 26 meeting, it could recommend a public reprimand and $5,000 fine for Mascara.

The truth can still set Mascara free

BLAKE FONTENAY

Entering into the agreement is like accepting a plea bargain in a criminal case. It's not absolving Mascara for what he did; it merely would keep the details of what happened from being aired publicly.

I left voicemail messages for Mascara at the cell phone numbers I have for him, as well as adding a comment on his Facebook post, asking him to get in touch with me. He hasn't responded to any of them.

Based on the tone of his Facebook post, it seems unlikely Mascara is ready to be candid about what impact the FDLE's investigation might have had on his decision to resign early. Much less to what extent he, DeSantis and Pearson might have worked together in coordinating Pearson's appointment.

Then again, it's never too late to do the right thing. People can be very forgiving of public officials with the courage to admit the mistakes they have made.

Mascara did a lot of good during more than two decades as the county's top law enforcement officer. It would be a shame if all of that work gets overshadowed by the way his career ended.

Let's hope Mascara's next public statement, assuming there is one, offers more candor and less political spin.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at bfontenay@gannett.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Ex-St. Lucie sheriff's response about 'ghost candidate' doesn't add up