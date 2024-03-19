Kempner water worries
Kempner water worries
Get dentist-level cleaning from the comfort of your home for an unreal 44% off.
How does $100 off an incredible pair of noise cancelling headphones sound? Here's a hint: like blissful silence.
It has the same sleek look and doesn't leak as much, fans say.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
The Quencher's got the headlines, but these lighter, more leak-proof and better-insulating cult favorites deserve a look!
This week's stories: House passes bill that could ban TikTok, The real fight isn't Tyson vs. Paul — it's Netflix vs. its livestreaming infrastructure, Airbnb to hosts: please stop filming the guests.
'Helps take weight out of my backpack,' wrote one fan, who added that it 'Doesn't leak.'
Comfy as a sock, protective as a sneaker — shoppers love them so much, they wear them around the house.
Drop everything now, meet me on the couch, it's time to watch 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'.
The "What Was I Made For?" singer won her first Oscar in 2022 for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
You've been sharing your bed with dust mites. It's time for a deep clean.
The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide machine is on sale for just $60. This is a record low price for the cooking gadget.
Save money and choose your own fillings with this fan-favorite gizmo from Dash.
'I thought my Stanley was awesome enough. No. It was only after this culinary life hack, mixing playfulness with...functionality, that the ultimate crescendo was created.'
Bismack Biyombo was fasting for religious purposes.
'They take the guesswork out of brushing,' according to one expert — but that doesn't mean you have to overspend.
The Defender 130 Outbound omits the usual third-row for some extra cargo space, adds special exterior trim and comes standard with all-terrain tires.
Amp up the flavor factor and guzzle more H2O with this leakproof 34-ounce find.
"The aim is to bio-fabricate filaments from organic waste because we have seen several problems in the textile industry," she said, highlighting the sector's many challenges. While multiple startups have been putting effort into developing eco-friendly leathers in recent years, including fungi-based biomaterials from the likes of Bolt Threads, Mycel and MycoWorks, Freixas says less attention has been paid to devising more environmentally friendly filaments for use in fabric production -- despite the textile industry's heavy use of chemicals, energy and water; major problems with pollution and waste; and an ongoing record of human rights violations linked to poor working conditions.
Why do people typically freeze their embryos and how long can they stay frozen? Here's what you need to know.