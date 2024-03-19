Kempner water worries

TechCrunch

"The aim is to bio-fabricate filaments from organic waste because we have seen several problems in the textile industry," she said, highlighting the sector's many challenges. While multiple startups have been putting effort into developing eco-friendly leathers in recent years, including fungi-based biomaterials from the likes of Bolt Threads, Mycel and MycoWorks, Freixas says less attention has been paid to devising more environmentally friendly filaments for use in fabric production -- despite the textile industry's heavy use of chemicals, energy and water; major problems with pollution and waste; and an ongoing record of human rights violations linked to poor working conditions.