Kellyanne Conway Blasts Chris Cuomo For Harvey Climate Change Question

Don’t get Kellyanne Conway started on climate change.

In an interview Wednesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked the White House counselor about the role of climate change in creating so-called 100-year storms like Harvey and whether the Trump administration is “open to that conversation.”

“Chris, we’re trying to help the people whose lives are literally underwater, and you want to have a conversation about climate change,” she said sternly in an exchange pointed out by the Daily Beast (watch below). “I mean, that is — I’m not going to engage in that right now because I work for a president and a vice president and a country that is very focused on helping the millions of affected Texans, and, god forbid, Louisianans.”

Cuomo retorted, “Imagine if we could find ways to reduce the number of these storms.”

“You’re gonna play climatologist tonight?” Conway shot back.

The two have sparred before, so no surprise that the interview turned tense over a hot-button issue. After all, Conway’s boss once said, “I’m not a believer in man-made global warming.”

While scientists debate climate change’s influence on Harvey, one Cornell University climate researcher said arctic warming “likely played an important role in making Hurricane Harvey such an extreme killer storm.”

The death toll from Harvey has climbed to at least 35, Reuters reported, and at least 30,000 people have been displaced.