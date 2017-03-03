Kellyanne Conway: 'Bile In Your Throat' Needed To Run For President

“It’s not just the fire in your belly anymore. You have to have the bile in your throat," the White House senior adviser told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told CBS News in a recent interview how she really felt about running for public office. Conway, who spoke to Norah O’Donnell in her New Jersey home, doesn’t seem to think women should run for office, pointing out how males dominated the field.

“It’s not just the fire in your belly anymore. You have to have the bile in your throat. And this is why I think many women do not run for office,” Conway told O’Donnell. “Many good men and women who would —”

“Bile in your throat?” O’Donnell asked.

“Yeah, just to swallow so much that the country looks at you through this negative lens and corruption and cronyism and you’re lying and you’re — you want money and you’re motivated by power,” Conway said.

However, last week the 50-year-old mother of four said during the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Maryland that she was waiting for a woman to be elected president in the not-too-distant future.

"I would tell my three daughters and your daughters, or you, that the job for first female president of the United States remains open, so go for it," she said.

Although it remained unclear why the sudden change of heart, Conway had acknowledged Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 presidential election in the CPAC interview, saying Clinton "should be applauded for her willingness to serve publicly." She also mentioned that women have a "problem with women in power,” which could be interpreted as giving a reason for why women shouldn’t run for office.

"You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole 'let's go march for women's rights' and you know, just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they're not as powerful as the men around," Conway said. "This presumptive negativity about women in power, I think, is very unfortunate."

O'Donnell's full interview with Conway was scheduled to air this weekend on "CBS News Sunday Morning."

