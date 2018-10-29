Kellyanne Conway's Husband George Urges People To 'Pile On' Trump For Media Attacks

George Conway took another swing at President Donald Trump on Twitter, encouraging social media users to “pile on” the president for his attacks on journalists.

The husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway quote-tweeted Seth Mandel, executive editor of Washington Examiner magazine, after Mandel wrote that Trump’s tweet calling the media the “true Enemy of the People” deserved the “pile-on.”

“Stop saying this. Stop it,” wrote Mandel.

Conway chimed in to say, “yes, pile away” to his followers.

On the heels of pipe bombs being sent to several prominent Democrats and CNN, Trump tweeted that “inaccurate” reporting is partially to blame for the “great anger in our country.”

“The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly,” the president wrote. “Fake News Must End!”

Trump’s negative rhetoric has been lambasted recently as recipients of the pipe bombs included some of his biggest foes.

In a statement last week, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker said that Trump and members of the administration “should understand that their words matter.”

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said. “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

George Conway has been a longtime critic of the administration, blasting the president just last month for his “ceaseless, shameless, witless prevarication on virtually all topics.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

Related Video: The Bizarre World of Kellyanne and George Conway

Watch news, TV and more on Yahoo View.