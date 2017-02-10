Kellyanne Conway Apologizes to Trump Following Endorsement of Ivanka's Clothing Line, He Backs Her 'Completely'

Kellyanne Conway apologized to Donald Trump after she endorsed his daughter’s clothing line on live TV Thursday.

The president’s top adviser apologized for the remarks following the broadcast. The president reportedly said he backed her "completely."

Conway tweeted that she had Trump’s support Friday morning.

POTUS supports me, and millions of Americans support him & his agenda. https://t.co/FTaPXTymGV — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017

The controversy started Thursday morning on Fox & Friends, when Conway was asked about Nordstrom dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

Conway said the first daughter is “a very successful business woman and champion for women empowerment.”

She added: “I'm going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online."

Ethics lawyers and Democratic lawmakers have since called for an investigation, according to CNN.

In addition, the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has asked for the Office of Government Ethics and the White House counsel's office to look into the "apparent violation of law" and to "take any necessary discipline against [Conway]."

At the White House daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the situation.

“Kellyanne has been counseled and that's all I’m gonna say,” he said.

According to reports, the president “hated” that Spicer used the word “counseled” during the press conference.

