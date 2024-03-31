Kelly Vazquez, missing from Valrico since 2021, found dead in Polk County

Human remains discovered in Polk County in late last year have been positively identified as Valrico resident Kelly Vazquez, missing since May 21, 2021, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office located the remains on Sept. 25, 2023, and notified Vazquez’s family of the positive identification in the past week.

The investigation remains active as Hillsborough and Polk sheriff’s detectives work to determine Vazquez’s cause of death, a Hillsborough sheriff’s news release said. No other details were released.

“After years of committed investigation, we bring closure to a chapter of uncertainty that has haunted this community since 2021,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a written statement. “Through collaborative efforts, we have located the remains of Kelly Vasquez, and we hope that in this discovery, we’ve given her family a measure of closure amidst their profound grief.”

This is a breaking news story. Check tampabay.com for updates.