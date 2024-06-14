Kelly, GOP reach tax deal for special session

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Republican leaders say they’ve reached a compromise with democratic Governor Laura Kelly ahead of next week’s special session.

According to a press release sent Thursday evening, the tax relief package is “almost identical” in structure to the legislation vetoed back in April.

Republican leaders say the new package simplifies the tax code into two brackets, lowers rates, includes substantial exemptions to help lower income Kansans, reduces statewide property taxes, and repeals the state tax on Social Security. However, they said it does contain “minor adjustments.”



Senate President Ty Masterson and Speaker Dan Hawkins released the following statement commenting on the bi-partisan agreement:



“For over a year, the legislature has been laser-focused on easing the burden of inflation by letting taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money by passing multiple broad and sustainable tax relief plans. We firmly believe the surpluses belong to the people, not the government. While the Governor’s veto pen prevented more substantial income and property tax relief, this agreement is an important first step that lowers taxes today for the people who need it the most while also eliminating the LAVTR slush fund. On Tuesday, we will act swiftly to pass this compromise – and look forward to resuming our efforts to pass additional tax relief when we return in January.” Joint Statement from Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson & House Speaker Dan Hawkins

