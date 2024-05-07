Kellogg's gives UK employees time off on 'Summer Fridays' — with a catch

Kellogg's 'summer hours' policy gives UK employees 4.5-day workweeks.

But they have to make up for lost Friday hours during the rest of the week.

The 21-year-old policy is now available to 560 employees in the UK.

Kellogg's global snacks unit is giving UK workers half days on Fridays this summer, but there's a catch.

Employees for Kellanova — formed last year when the company spun off its North American cereal business — must make up all the time they're contracted to work during the rest of the week.

The "summer hours" policy has been active at Kellogg's in the UK for 21 years, the company said in a release, and is now available to roughly 560 employees in the office and across the field.

Workers have the option to leave on Fridays at noon from May through September. In some offices, the policy is even available year-round, according to Kellogg's website.

"I know how hard everyone works throughout the week," Kellanova UK managing director Chris Silcock said in a statement, "so to be able to give people half a day for themselves really helps them to recharge and improves productivity.''

The company said a study it conducted found 66% of respondents would be willing to work harder during the rest of the week in exchange for a 4.5-day workweek.

Summer Fridays have long been a staple of the corporate workweek in some fields.

More recently, conversations around four-day workweeks have picked up steam, with some prominent business leaders citing the rise of AI and lower productivity on Fridays.

Read the original article on Business Insider