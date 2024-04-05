Kellogg man gets 15 years for shooting at Rochester police in 2023

Apr. 4—ROCHESTER — Rochester Police Sgt. Kelly McMillin says he still remembers feeling the concussive force of the gun going off when David Collier fired it point blank in his direction.

It wasn't until McMillin reviewed body cam footage of the February 2023 incident he realized how the round missed him and the three other police officers trying to subdue Collier.

One of McMillin's fellow officers, Emily Bowron, had pulled on Collier's elbow, angling the barrel of the weapon downward. A bullet hole and fragments of the round were found in the floor of the hotel where Collier confronted police.

McMillin spoke about the incident in a victim impact statement Thursday as Collier, 34, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a felony conviction of first-degree assault using deadly force on a peace officer for

shooting at police in a southeast Rochester hotel.

The encounter lasted 12 seconds, McMillin said. He asked the court to impose a prison term as a deterrent and consequence of his actions. McMillin said he took time to consider what he would recommend to the court after Collier "spent 12 seconds contemplating a life sentence against one or more of us."

Police were called to the hotel shortly after midnight Feb. 15, 2023 after guests reported seeing a man brandishing a gun in common areas of the hotel.

According to McMillin's account, Collier was shouting at the officers and reached into his pocket and pulled out a gun. McMillin said he didn't have time to think about what he did next. He thought he was close enough to either take or redirect the firearm.

"I remember thinking to myself, would this be my final act?" McMillin said.

Bowron said she thought McMillin had been shot when the round went off.

"I 100% thought he'd been hit," she said shortly after the hearing.

The officers disarmed and subdued Collier. Collier was in violation of probation at the time and was ineligible from having firearms due to a civil commitment in Wabasha County.

In the hearing, Collier apologized for his actions, saying he "reacted out of fear."

"Why were you in possession of a firearm?" District Court Judge Kathy M. Wallace asked Collier.

"I don't have a good reason for that, your honor," Collier said.

Wallace said the officers, their partners and their families will have to live with what happened for the rest of their lives.

"You say you acted out of fear," Wallace said to Collier. "They don't have that ability."

Wallace praised the officers for their restraint and actions to ensure no one, including Collier, was injured.

"Frankly, (Collier) put himself and others in harm's way," said Eric Woodford, of the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Jason Sanchez, who represented Collier said his client is willing to take responsibility for his actions. Collier's guilty plea was a step toward that, he said.

As part of the plea agreement,

felony counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence; attempting to disarm a peace officer and fifth-degree drug possession were dismissed.

Gross misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and two counts related to possessing a firearm were also dismissed.

Collier was ordered to serve concurrently with the 180-month sentence 53 months from two stayed sentences in other convictions. Collier was ordered to serve at least 120 months in prison and would be eligible to serve the final 60 months on supervised release with good behavior.

Collier was given credit for 415 days served in custody in Olmsted County.