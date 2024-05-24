Kellogg exit bridge upkeep to cause detour near Wichita airport. Here’s what will happen

Starting Tuesday, some looking to fly out of Wichita will have to plan to leave a few minutes early to arrive at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

On May 28, the bridge that connects westbound Kellogg (U.S. 54) to southbound Eisenhower Airport Parkway will close for maintenance until early June, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Instead of taking the “Ridge Road | Eisenhower Natl Airport” exit, drivers will continue driving west on Kellogg and take the next exit to Tyler Road. At that point, signs will direct motorists to get on eastbound Kellogg, then exit on West Kellogg Drive until they reach the airport parkway.

This is part one of a three-part rehabilitation project at the airport parkway and Kellogg interchange. The next two phases will do similar work on the northbound and southbound exits for the airport parkway back to back.

J.B. Wilson, public information officer for KDOT, said the northbound and southbound construction will cause only reduced speeds and no significant detours. Work will be done a lane at a time.

Wilson said the department typically waits to do maintenance projects like this during the summer.

“When it’s cold outside, you know, things get kind of brittle,” Wilson said. “It’s much easier to — while we’re there, while we’re doing a lot of these repairs — to do things that will have like a longer life.”

The construction is expected to end in early November.

This is a $1.2 million project, contracted primarily by Wildcat Construction.

More information on the closures, as well as other closures, can be found at www.kandrive.org/.