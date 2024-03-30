Kelliher School provides hands-on learning through Future Farmers of America

Mar. 30—KELLIHER — A typical morning for students in Amy Mastin and Courtney Moyer's meat processing class extends beyond the four walls of their classroom.

Equipped with safety aprons, hairnets and gloves, the class prepares beef that will eventually go to market for customers to enjoy.

Coined "Midwest Meats," the class operates as a business, giving way to a host of hands-on learning opportunities through

Future Farmers of America.

Kickstarted at

Kelliher School

by Mastin in April 2023, FFA has a longstanding history in schools across the country to prepare students for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

A former FFA member herself, Mastin played a pivotal role in starting the

Kelliher Cattle Company

in 2019, which serves as a school-farm program that currently operates under the watch of students in her livestock and crop production class.

Hoping to expand agricultural offerings within the district, Mastin and Moyer secured funding through

FFA's Grants for Growing program,

which allows FFA chapters to apply for up to $5,000 to develop experiential learning opportunities.

The grant allowed Mastin and Moyer to purchase safety gear, knives and a grinding system located right next door to the class' traditional classroom.

"This works out really well for the kids because they have skin in the game," Mastin said. "It is their business and they want a good product for their customer."

What started as 16 kids split between two classes has grown into 53 students between five classes. Those enrolled in meat processing; livestock and crop production; agriculture, food and natural resources; forestry and wildlife management; and agriculture business automatically become FFA members.

Junior Abby Neft joined FFA this year through the meat processing class but has been involved in agriculture through 4-H and other facets of her life.

"I grew up showing cattle (at the fair) and this will be my 15th summer doing it," Neft said. "It's very fun watching the younger kids with their new 4-H projects, so I'd like to help them with that."

Having grown up on a dairy farm, Neft would like to operate her own cow-calf operation after she graduates. Considering her aspirations, enrolling in the meat processing class was an easy decision that provided a sense of familiarity while still learning new things.

"Butchering a chicken, that was very new," Neft detailed, "but this class is enjoyable, calming and a lot more hands-on."

Moyer was an active FFA member when she attended school in Kelliher and Northome and finds value in maintaining her involvement as a co-instructor for meat processing.

"It's super important to have kids doing hands-on skills that they're actually going to use in a career," Moyer mentioned. "The meat processing industry is looking at a really big shortage of meat processors, so we're trying to incorporate (those skills) into high school education."

Mastin noted that preparing students for a wide range of careers in agriculture is a cornerstone of FFA in Kelliher. One method of preparation includes bringing in community members to speak about career prospects.

"We rely heavily on industry people to come in and talk to the kids about what jobs are out there, and jobs that they never considered before," Mastin said. "Agriculture is not just farmers. It touches every aspect of our job world, so why not give them a taste of it?"

In addition to industry leaders, FFA students themselves have taught lessons to elementary students as part of National FFA Week, which took place Feb. 17-24. Typically, students will bring in animals and farming equipment while presenting to elementary classes.

With FFA members' other extracurricular involvements — notably Homecoming in February — some festivities for National FFA Week didn't materialize, so a separate week focused on agriculture will take place in May.

"In a small school, everyone who's in one thing is in everything," Mastin said. "They're not just Homecoming royalty. They're on the student council and FFA. They're in band and choir. They're in sports. They're in everything."

Though the district is humble in size — serving roughly 350 students — Moyer is proud of the impact Kelliher's FFA program has left on the students, staff and surrounding area.

"This is exciting and there's more coming up," Moyer mentioned. "This is just the beginning."

Moving into the future, Mastin hopes to continue offering students with an education that's not confined to pencil and paper.

"These students like to do, and these are the kids that are in FFA," Mastin left off. "It's not school to them. They do this stuff at home, so this is like being home for them, but with their friends."