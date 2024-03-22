Kellar’s hosts first ever corporate comedy show benefitting the Upper Room
Kellar’s hosts first ever corporate comedy show benefitting the Upper Room
Kellar’s hosts first ever corporate comedy show benefitting the Upper Room
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
Gohlke added to Kentucky’s recent March misery, scoring a game-high 32 points on a barrage of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers to fuel Oakland’s stunning upset.
Gretchen and her sister, Alex, are no strangers to making history.
Kampe could've bolted for bigger jobs in the past 40 years. He stuck around and delivered one of the most memorable March Madness upsets.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
Social Security benefits will continue if the federal government shuts down because it’s a mandatory spending program. Learn why checks will go out even if Congress doesn’t reach a deal.
Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Another Scott Boras client has finally landed with a team.
After a three-year fund-raise, World Fund has finally closed a €300 million first fund, €50 million short of it’s target in 2021, but still a considerable number given a background of war and economic uncertainty. The VC originally emerged from the founders of the Ecosia independent search engine, where search enquiries funded the planting of trees. If you’re looking for comparisons, Norrsken VC is a $130 million impact VC that covers climate, while Demeter Partners last raised a €250 million fund focused on climate.
Somak Sarkar allegedly stole more than 5,000 documents, including “strategic NBA information” from the Timberwolves before he was fired earlier this year.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
'Makes me feel like a chef': Here's your chance to score this nonstick wonder at a deep discount.
Half of all consumers feel their financial institutions should provide increased security protections. Here are some of the key safeguards you can look for in a bank to keep your money safe when banking online.
While it benefits a number of businesses, data miners and even AI models, some see it as an overreach. “A handful of large companies own and control everything that we see online, they own our data and our digital footprint and they can de-platform us and so many want to keep our attention and they’re monetizing that attention,” Kline said. It’s the initial team supporting The Graph, a decentralized network that indexes, queries and organizes data.
Time to tend to your outdoor greenery ... while saying a ton of green.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
As Apple faces down the barrel of a U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit, one might assume that references to the Cupertino company's existing anti-competitive headwinds in Europe would be peppered liberally throughout the DOJ's complaint -- just for a little extra context and moral support, if nothing else. The one time that Europe is explicitly mentioned, however, is in relation to Apple's grip on digital wallets, NFC and mobile payment technology within its iOS ecosystem.
Time to stock up!
It 'feels flirty and youthful but not childish,' says one of over 10,000 5-star fans.