Keith Hunter Jesperson, AKA the ‘Happy Face Killer,’ pleads guilty, gets life in prison

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering Suzanne Kjellenberg in the summer of 1994 pled guilty on Thursday, according to the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Keith Hunter Jesperson, also known as the “Happy Face Killer,” pled guilty to second-degree murder for Kjellenberg’s homicide.

The Honorable John Jay Gontarek imposed a life sentence following the guilty plea.

The release said Jesperson admitted to strangling Kjellenberg in the summer of 1994 and dumped her body off an interstate exit in Okaloosa County.

Jesperson confessed to killing at least eight women he met while working as a large-haul truck driver across the country.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Office of the Medical Examiner and Othram, Inc., to close the cold case.

Assistant State Attorney Michelle Sandler prosecuted the case on behalf of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

