Keith a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

Mar. 9—Ada High School teacher Rachel Keith is a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Keith, the Ada City Schools' District Teacher of the Year, is one of 10 teachers from across the state being considered for this prestigious award.

"I am thrilled to introduce this year's finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year," said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. "These 10 extraordinary educators are setting high standards for teachers throughout our state. Each of these finalists are models for exceptional performance in the classroom, and I wish them all the best throughout the selection process."

Keith teaches 10th-12th grade AO Language and Composition, Mock Trial, and Humanities.

"The blessing of many special teachers helped me to succeed," Keith said. "They showed me that the talents and abilities God gave me were the tools that I could use to encourage and inspire others.

"How could I not join their ranks as an Oklahoma teacher? Today, I find myself looking for ways to make a difference in someone else's life just as my teachers did for me."

Finalists were initially selected by their peers at their school site, then by district leadership as their district's Teacher of the Year. The finalists will be interviewed and evaluated by a panel of Oklahomans to determine the state Teacher of the Year. The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be announced in conjunction with InspireOK to be held in July.

List of Finalists (see attachment for individual information):

Amanda Bowser, Broken Arrow Public Schools

Jake Henderson, Woodward Public Schools

Rachel Keith, Ada City Schools

Nichole Leib, Morris Public Schools

Frances Millspaugh, Locust Grove Public Schools

Brian Muller, Mid-Del Public Schools

Stephanie Overby, Lawton Public Schools

Laura Powell, Anadarko Public Schools

Lisa Sager, Durant Public Schools

Amanda Winn, Glenpool Public Schools