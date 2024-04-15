Keeping neighborhoods nice: two city cleanup projects underway

TechCrunch

Like many immigrants, the New York City skyline was one of the first sights young brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj took in when they arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago. The pair, along with their family, had fled violence in their native Kosovo, and they still remember the view as their plane flew overhead. “The first building that we saw was the Empire State Building,” Etrit recalls.