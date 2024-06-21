Keeping kids safe on hot playgrounds amid DMV heat wave

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Despite the heat, a lot of kids still wants to head outside to play.

For parents, that means making sure their kids don’t burn themselves on hot playground equipment.

On the first day of summer, kids took advantage of one of D.C.’s many spray parks at The Park at LeDroit.

“I just had to get outside. I was begging my mom for a few days, and I had to,” said Jahmir Mejia.

Part of the playground at The Park at LeDroit was in the shade with kids running around, on the swings and the monkey bars. But the other part of the playground does not get to hide from the scorching sun.

“Ah dang it actually burns,” Mejia said as he went down a slide.

It can be dangerous playing around on hot equipment with the possibility of burns. That’s why most are sticking to the water.

“They said but we gonna be in the water, the sprinkler, I said ‘OK.’ You’ll stay in the water, not on the playground,” Lashuron Graves said.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, it was 82 degrees with a feels-like temperature of 92.

“Emmett, our 2-year-old loves to get outside every day. So this is like the solution right now since the pools aren’t open during the week and the playgrounds are too hot,” Mary Smith said.

The playground equipment was even hotter as DC News Now’s temperature gun measured the slide at 124.9 degrees.

“That’s crazy,” Smith said. “That would probably burn his legs and he’s also just really little and doesn’t know how to monitor that kind of stuff himself.”

Just like you shouldn’t touch a hot stove, you shouldn’t touch a hot slide.

“Like scorching hot,” said Carter Proctor.

“Mars weather,” Mejia added.

