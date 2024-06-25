How to keep your Wisconsin home cool in the summer, whether or not you have AC

Rainy weather this week has been a welcome break for many Wisconsinites from last week’s blistering heat waves. But with nearly three months of summer ahead, sweltering days are likely still on the horizon ­— especially with weather services predicting that temperatures may soar 3 to 4 degrees higher than average in Wisconsin this summer.

During the winter, most states, including Wisconsin, require landlords to keep units heated to a certain temperature. But only a handful of states and cities have similar requirements for cooling in the summer.

In Wisconsin, landlords do not have to provide air conditioning, but they do have to maintain and fix the AC if the rental unit includes one.

Whether you have an AC or don’t, here’s how the navigate the summer heat ahead.

After enjoying Summerfest on a hot Fourth of July afternoon, Tony Margando and Patti Schiefelbein relaxed in the shade near the lakefront. They had come from Chicago for the day. Temperatures are expected to rise 3 to 4 degrees higher than average in Wisconsin this summer.

How to set your AC during extreme heat

As of 2020, nearly 90% of households in the U.S. have air conditioning equipment, including 92% of households in Wisconsin, according to the Energy Information Administration.

For residents that have central air, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Program recommends setting ACs to 78 degrees during extreme heat to allow for both comfort and energy efficiency.

But most people opt to keep their homes at much cooler temperatures in the summer, including Wisconsinites. A national 2021 Consumer Reports survey found most people set their ACs somewhere between 68 and 75 degrees in the summer.

A recent poll of more than 1,200 Wisconsinites found that over a third of respondents prefer to keep their ACs set between 73 and 75 degrees. About 22% of respondents like to keep their homes even cooler, opting to set their ACs between 71 and 72 degrees.

Though it may be preferable to keep your home chilly through the summer, the Department of Energy recommends keeping the difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures smaller to cut energy costs. People can save up to 10% annually on heating and cooling bills by turning their thermostat back by seven to 10 degrees for eight hours a day, according to the Department of Energy.

Using other, non-AC cooling methods throughout your home can also help to keep central air use – and energy bills – low.

How to cool your home without an air conditioning unit

Though most U.S. households have some form of air conditioning, many people are still braving the summer without central air — especially renters. According to a 2020 Energy Information Administration survey, apartments were the least likely type of housing to use AC equipment. Households that did not use AC equipment were more likely to be renters than owners.

If you’re one of the 10% nationwide going the summer with AC, you can still take several key steps to keep cool and stay safe, according to the Department of Energy.

Allow for natural ventilation: Opening windows and screened doors can be a quick, low-cost way to cool down your space. This strategy works best when you can cross ventilate an area: open doors and windows opposite to one another, so the wind can enter through one way and exit another, creating natural air flow through the room.

Add fans: Placing fans throughout your home are also a quick, easy-to-set-up way to increase air flow. Ceiling fans can be great longer-term solution, but portable floor and table fans are also efficient and often cheaper.

Block heat from your windows: The Department of Energy recommends adding window coverings to block heat coming in through your windows, while still allowing in light and air. Shades, blinds, screens, drapes, curtains and shutters can all be effective to this end.

Plan ahead with landscaping: If you have yard space and are interested in planning ahead for future years, Department of Energy also recommends using landscaping to shade your home in the summer. Experts recommend planning deciduous trees — which shed their leaves in the winter — in south-facing areas of the home to both block heat in the summer and let it in on colder winter days.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to stay cool during summer heat waves without an AC