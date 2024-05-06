Keep Vero Beach, Sebastian area beauty, agriculture heritage: Preserve urban services area

Editor's note: This was written in response to Indian River County's upcoming efforts to study whether areas of the county where it offers urban services, including such items as water, sewer, paved roads and other infrastructure, should be expanded.

Indian River County is one of the most beautiful areas in the state of Florida. We are blessed with pristine beaches, beautiful parks., great fishing and the best citrus in the world.

Our early settlers used agriculture to develop our county. Later, the beach area drew wealthy citizens to our area who encouraged more cultural development, such as Riverside Theatre and the Vero Beach Museum of Art.

What sets our county apart from others is we have maintained a “rural flavor.” It is important that we keep that trait.

The Indian River County Commission should not vote to expand the urban services boundaries.

Indian River County and its municipalities have agreed to pave roads, provide water and other urban services for property owners in shaded areas shown here in a map of the county provided in October 2021. Outside, especially in a large portion of western Indian River County, zoning is more restrictive.

Reisman column: With MLB stadium full of folks moving here, widen urban area around Vero Beach, Sebastian?

How you can participate: Indian River County urban service area and boundary website

There are several reasons why they should not be changed:1. There is plenty of space to develop land within the current urban service boundaries. The population projection/estimates are for the county to grow from 157,000 people to 215,000 by 2050. There is lots of space to develop on undeveloped land east of Interstate 95. It’s much cheaper to develop land where we already have urban services than having to add those amenities.2. Expanding the boundaries would mean the loss of the rural and agricultural character that has symbolized Indian River County for over 100 years. It would mean the destruction of rare wildlife habitats, agricultural land, pristine wetlands and open spaces that buffer the urban sprawl. The land outside the USB area is home to many rare bird species as well as panthers, bobcats, wild hogs, alligators and a vast variety of wildlife that will be destroyed by allowing vast large subdivisions and commercial ventures to expand into those areas.

A longtime pine hammock was cleared for a new subdivision in April 2022 off 27th Avenue, just south of Fourth Street, in unincorporated Indian River County.

3. Budget restraints. The economic cost of expanding the numerous services that would be needed is huge, such as county water, sewers, new roads, schools, etc. Who’s going to foot those bills for the future once the developers leave town? It will fall on the taxpayers!4. Increasing urban sprawl diminishes the uniqueness of our county. Indian River County is different than other areas, such as Miami, Tampa and Orlando because of restrictions such as limiting building heights to 50 feet, where your views aren’t restricted by high-rise condos and office buildings. Our citizens and tourists still have many points of access to the beaches. We still have a great deal of agricultural land and open spaces, unlike our neighbors to our south. If we expand the USB west of I-95 it will change the land setting we currently cherish.5. The new I-95/Oslo Road interchange should not be used as a catalyst for expanding the USB. It seems speculative developers and a few greedy landowners are pushing hard to expand the boundary so they can build massive subdivisions and commercial ventures west of I-95. County commissioners should not be swayed by gimmicks of calling these developments “hamlets” or “towns” developers claim contain all the services their citizens need without going out of the development. It’s just a way for developers to get around paying for all the roadways and urban services needed to support these ventures.

Tom Cowan, Indian River County

I just hope that our current commissioners have the foresight and backbone to resist these fast-talking, speculative developers and the few greedy landowners. This decision will not only affect current residents, but our children, grandchildren and future generations.Tom Cowan, president of Fly-in Ranches Homeowners Association, has lived in that neighborhood for 25 of his 36 years in Indian River County.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Don't expand Indian River County urban services area near Vero Beach