Keep your thermostat at this setting when you’re not home in the summer to save money

As the calendar turns to the warmer months, now is the time for Kansas City residents to think about preparing their homes for the spring and summer.

Area temperatures reached as high as 80 in the past week and will warm up again this weekend. When the temps rise, we turn to our air conditioner for relief but that typically results in higher electric bills.

Here’s what you should set your thermostat to inside your home as the temperatures rise outside.

What temperature should I set my thermostat?

During the spring and summer, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees when you’re not home, which could save you up to 10% on your energy bill, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission.

While that may seem warm, keeping your HVAC on a cooler setting for a long period of time can overwork it, leading to a higher energy bill.

If you can, set your thermostat to a higher temperature when you are sleeping or not at home. This will help you save money.

The Missouri Public Service Commission advises against repeatedly adjusting the temperature during the day because it wastes money and energy.

How can I stay cool inside when it’s warm outside?

Here are a few tips from the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Missouri Public Service Commission on how to stay cool inside while saving money on your energy bill.

Make sure to seal all leaks that could be letting cool air out of your home. According to the Kansas Corporation Commission, one small leak is the same as having a 3-foot by 3-foot window open.

Use ceiling fans to cool. Running fans counterclockwise will produce a wind chill effect, according to the commission.

Unplug all electronics you’re not using. If something is plugged in, it can cause heat, even if the device is turned off.

Turn off lights that are not being used.

Close drapes, shades and blinds during the day to keep passive solar energy from heating up your home. Make sure your drapes or shades are not blocking vents, as that can restrict air circulation.

You can visit the Missouri Public Service Commission for more tips on how to save energy and money during the summer.