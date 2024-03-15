Keep it Simple: The de-evolution of American politics

Back in the day (and not so long ago actually) a candidate running for political office who said or did something deemed unacceptable, offensive or of a scandalous nature, they promptly dropped out of the race and usually apologized.

Our current president saw an earlier campaign for the highest office in the land derailed when it came to light that part of a speech he had given was plagiarized. He abandoned the campaign (how quaint this seems today). Alleged affairs, public meltdowns, unfortunate tongue-in-cheek comments about being brainwashed by the communists (made during the height of the Vietnam War by a former Michigan governor), have all served as the exit point for a number of presidential campaigns that ended before they even had a chance to build up any traction.

Michael Jones

So it seems strange and unfortunate that today we have a former president running once again for office despite being found culpable of sexual assault and financial fraud and ordered to pay millions of dollars for these crimes. One might think this would have sunk the former president’s campaign in its tracks. But no, he and his loyalists see this guilt, handed down in a court of law, as a sick and twisted badge of honor and use these two cases to rake in campaign contributions which are then used to pay his extensive legal bills in several other pending criminal cases.

Bad as his financial fraud ruling must seem to the average normal person and should have served to end this former president’s campaign, elsewhere, in another court of law, this same president was found guilty by a jury of his peers for the sexual assault (the judge in the case had indicated for all practical purposes he had committed rape) of a woman a number of years ago.

Because it was a civil trial; the victim was suing the former president for defamation and damages, the jury was only tasked with determining a financial award - which they set at $83.3 million in favor of the victim. If it had been a criminal case facing the former president he would likely now be behind bars where he’d presumably still be running his campaign; such is the unshakeable cult-like support among his followers.

My, my, how far our country has fallen in just a few short years. We have screwed up our moral compass until it is spinning like an out-of-control gyroscope and have now normalized the behavior of this immoral sex offender and pathological liar going back to when he was first voted into office almost eight years ago. Things just haven’t been the same since.

Imagine, a man found guilty of financial fraud and sexual assault is currently running at a better than 50/50 chance to ascend once again to the highest office in the land, where on day one he has indicated he would be a dictator and seek retribution against his perceived political enemies.

Where is our moral outrage after this man was found responsible for assaulting a woman in a department store dressing room? Why isn’t this front-page news in every newspaper every single day and the lead story on every television newscast?

I JUST DON’T GET IT! (all caps courtesy of the former president who sincerely believes an all caps message conveys even more force and hence more truthfulness than puny lowercase letters when attempting to spread his constant lies).

Why has America issued a collective HO-HUM concerning the man who once again has aspirations to occupy the White House even after having been found responsible by a jury of his peers for sexual assault? Are we still callous enough to believe women don’t have the same rights as men and it is OK for a man to force himself on a woman because “she was asking for it,” “was dressed in a provocative manner,” was in the wrong place at the wrong time” or any other of the myriad excuses men make up to justify the sexual assault of a woman?

When, I ask you, is it ever OK to assault a woman and then allow, in this case, the former president, a free pass for such behavior?

NEVER. At least not in the America I grew up in. But that’s me and I’m just a curmudgeonly grumpy guy who still believes political candidates must be held to a higher moral standard when seeking my vote.

Vote the way you wish and if you wish to see a serial sex offender and criminal financial fraudster in the White House chances are better than pretty good you will get your wish. Just be wary of what you wish for though. It sadly may come true.

— Michael Jones is a columnist and contributor for the Gaylord Herald Times. He can be reached at mfomike2@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Keep it Simple: The de-evolution of American politics