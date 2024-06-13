Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful gets time it needs to prove it can do storm water retention better

Butterfly houses aren't supposed to be controversial, but in Milton just about everything seems to be controversial.

Following a long and sometimes impassioned debate, the Milton City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to renew for 65 days a temporary certificate of occupancy to Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful. The move should allow the organization to keep its vivarium open while finishing touches are put on a storm water management plan for the Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center.

Council members were assured that within as soon as 30 days the group will be able to present a storm water management plan to satisfy all existing city worries about run off from the site and, as KSRB spokesman Bob Cole put it, "get this monkey off my back."

Santa Rosa County initially awarded a certificate of occupation to KSRB late last year, according to Cole, a former county commissioner, but due to the extended absence of the county employee who had granted it, the paperwork finalizing the agreement was never provided to the city.

Butterfly House: City of Milton requests new butterfly house be allowed to open its doors

The storm water management plan is being prepared by a Florida State University engineering student who is working as a summer intern for the firm of Moffatt and Nichol. The company agreed to do the work pro bono in exchange for allowing the student to "prepare a small storm water management plan, under supervision" as a "practical and invaluable learning opportunity."

Much of the conversation from those who opposed allowing the extension centered around KSRB's failure to have already installed a retention pond to collect water coming off of the estimated 1,700-square-feet of impervious surface areas such as rooftops and asphalt parking lots on the butterfly house grounds.

Jenny Weber, a former employee and persistent critic of KSRB, accused the city of "granting special privileges" to the organization by extending its certificate of occupancy.

But KSRB has no intention of building a retention pond at the Henry Street site of the historic TW Jones House. Instead of taking that step, the organization has been busying itself finding more creative ways to handle excess storm water.

It's part of the mission of the nature center itself, said Vernon Compton, a Milton resident and advocate for Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful.

"The Nature Center's role is to educate people on how to do a better job of storm water retention to preserve nature," he said. "What they've done here teaches a better way to do storm water management without digging a big hole."

The group's effort to find alternative means of handling storm water runoff includes creating "green infrastructure," KSRB Executive Director Pam Murfey told the City Council. This has involved digging up 1,200-square-feet of asphalt on the grounds of the home and planting 2,400-square-feet of garden around the vivarium that serves as home to the group's butterflies.

Another 2,600-square-feet of garden has been planted around the property.

KSRB has also put in catch basins and strategically placed rain barrels to collect water coming off rooftops. Berms are planned to slow the pace of water moving through the home site as it enters an 8,000-acre wooded area and wetlands that has been set aside as a permanent conservation easement.

The easement, on the backside of the property, runs down toward the Blackwater River, designated by the state as an Outstanding Florida Waterway.

"They've done so much to preserve this river," Compton told the City Council ahead of their vote Tuesday. "And everything they're doing is encouraged in your (best stormwater retention practices) policy."

By removing the 1,200-square-feet of asphalt from the TW Jones House grounds, KSRB, in theory, would have reduced the amount of impervious surface on the property from 1,700 square feet to 500 square feet, which would qualify the group to obtain a permanent waiver and end the need for it to install a retention pond.

City Manager Randy Jorgenson, though, said the city nonetheless needs an engineers management plan.

"The staff needs to have a storm water management plan that indicates 1,200-square-feet of impervious surface has been removed from the property," he said. "Something to validate that and allow us to provide a waiver."

Compton said what the city gets when the engineering report is published will have been worth the wait.

"You have to have these engineers say 'yes, that is what these newer type of storm water retention techniques are going to do,' " he said. "They need the extra time. They're trying to do more than is required."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center is striving to educate