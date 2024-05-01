Keep your raincoat handy. Thunderstorms are forecast throughout Wisconsin on Thursday

With temperatures forecasted to reach 70 this afternoon, summer weather is in full swing this week in Milwaukee.

But, along with longer days and warmer temperatures, summer also brings thunderstorms. Over the next three days, showers and storms are in the forecast across the state.

Storms coming from the southwest could begin tonight in Minnesota, Iowa and areas of far southwest Wisconsin, including Platteville, said local National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Miller.

As for the Milwaukee area, thunderstorms aren't expected until tomorrow afternoon. Today, the area can expect a breezy, mostly sunny day with 10-20 mph winds and gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday thunderstorms in the forecast for Milwaukee and across the state

Thunderstorms are expected to reach the Milwaukee area tomorrow afternoon around 1 p.m. They should continue through the afternoon and evening. A high of 57 is in the forecast.

"There's a chance for storms Thursday afternoon and evening through Thursday night pretty much across the entire state," Miller said.

In general, he said, the thunderstorms will be "pretty typical" for this time of year, and severe weather is not expected in the Milwaukee area.

"In the southwestern part of the state tomorrow afternoon and evening, there may be some strong isolated thunderstorms, but we're not looking at a big outbreak or anything like that."

Rain is expected to taper off in Milwaukee by Friday. There may be some light showers in the morning, and precipitation chances will decrease throughout the afternoon. Skies should be clear by Friday evening. In all, Milwaukee can expect a total of one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain through the end of the week, Miller said.

