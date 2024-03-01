Keep Okaloosa Beautiful, Mary Esther to host Earth Day document shredding event

MARY ESTHER — This Earth Day, Keep Okaloosa Beautiful and the city of Mary Esther are hosting a "Shred it Event" for those looking to dispose of unwanted personal documents in a secure, eco-friendly event.

Organizers say those participating in the event will not need to remove staples or rubber bands from documents. The shredding process involves using a cross-shredder that turns paper documents into "confetti-like pieces."

Organizers of the event emphasize that the event is for paper only, and any of the following items will not be allowed to be disposed of:

Syringes

Food

Glass

Cans

Cardboard tubes

Ink cartridges and toner

Hanging folders

Electrical items/devices

Hard Drives

Office Supplies

Large metal objects

Volunteers for the event are still needed. Those interested can apply by emailing khiemier@myokaloosa.com

The shred event will occur on Saturday, April 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 302 Mary Esther Blvd.

