Keep Okaloosa Beautiful, Mary Esther to host Earth Day document shredding event
MARY ESTHER — This Earth Day, Keep Okaloosa Beautiful and the city of Mary Esther are hosting a "Shred it Event" for those looking to dispose of unwanted personal documents in a secure, eco-friendly event.
Organizers say those participating in the event will not need to remove staples or rubber bands from documents. The shredding process involves using a cross-shredder that turns paper documents into "confetti-like pieces."
Organizers of the event emphasize that the event is for paper only, and any of the following items will not be allowed to be disposed of:
Syringes
Food
Glass
Cans
Cardboard tubes
Ink cartridges and toner
Hanging folders
Electrical items/devices
Hard Drives
Office Supplies
Large metal objects
Volunteers for the event are still needed. Those interested can apply by emailing khiemier@myokaloosa.com
The shred event will occur on Saturday, April 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 302 Mary Esther Blvd.
This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Dispose of documents properly in Earth Day shred event