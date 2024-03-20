Keep Mercer Clean begins Wednesday

Mar. 20—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Today starts the 10th year for volunteers to put on gloves, get some trash grabbers and start filling trash bags so Mercer County can be a cleaner place.

The 10th annual Community Cleanup, Keep Mercer Clean, gets underway today and continues until April 30.

People interested in volunteering for one of the Keep Mercer Clean litter collections can contact Litter Control Officer Joshua Parks at 304-320-0036 or go to the Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page.

People can pick up trash bags, gloves and grabbers at the Mercer County Commission's office at the Mercer County Courthouse. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said he hopes the campaign can work with the county and cities to clean up local parks before the busy summer season gets underway.

County residents looking to help clean up their communities have other ways to participate besides collecting litter during the Keep Mercer Clean campaign.

Free garbage disposal is being offered in late March and throughout April. Accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners and household items will be accepted. Items that will not be accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint and chemicals, tires, motor oil and free flowing liquids.

The free garbage disposal will be available March 20 at Spanishburg School. It will be available April 6 and April 13 at Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School. The free disposal will be offered again April 20 and April 27 at PikeView High School and Oakvale School.

Free tire disposal will be offered April 5 and April 19 at the Mercer Count Landfill from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tires must be off rims.

The Mercer County Landfill will have a Mattress Disposal Day, residential only, on April 3. The landfill will have a Free Day on April 10. Electronics will be accepted April 17 and cardboard will be accepted on April 24.

As the Keep Mercer Clean campaign begins, demolitions across Mercer County also are continuing.

Three years ago, the Mercer County Commission approved a demolition ordinance to help remove the decaying or burned homes and other structures found all over the county. Dilapidated Structures Officer Lori Mills estimates that about 250 structures have been torn down since that time.

In 2023, Mercer County was awarded a $1.5 million demolitions grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). The county was awarded a new $750,000 Department of Environmental Protection grant last January.

The $1.5 million grant has to be spent by March 30, Mills said.

Three contractors are now working on the last demolitions being paid for with this money.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com