“Keep their memories alive”: Nonprofit visits Smith County to honor fallen deputy

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Washington nonprofit, dedicated to honoring fallen officers, made their way to Smith County Monday with a travel memorial.

The organization, Beyond the Call of Duty from Spokane, Washington, is dedicated to honoring men and women across the country who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities with their travel memorial called “End of watch, ride to remember.”

“It’s great to see people that are not even from here that memorialize those lost in the line of duty, that have given everything and what their families have given it,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

Since 2019, the group has travelled to agencies who’ve lost an officer in the line of duty. To this day they have honored more that 1,500 fallen officers.

During this year’s memorial, Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy that was killed while conducting a traffic stop in 2022, was honored.

Bustos is one of 245 peace officers that died in 2022.

“It helps heal the wounds that we have and a hole we have from the loss of Deputy Bustos,” Smith said.

The Washington nonprofit is founded on the mission to keep the memory of these fallen officers, like Bustos alive.

“To introduce their photos, names, stories to complete strangers at the other end of the country, to just to help keep their memories alive,” Allison McCarter, coordinator for Beyond the Call of Duty, said.

The volunteer based organization also raises money for programs, scholarships and equipment in hopes of getting every officer back home safe every night.

“As well as helping some of these smaller agencies that don’t have funding with equipment and means that will help keep them off the memorials and that’s our main focus is helping to keep these men and women safe,” McCarter said.

Beyond the Call of Duty has been on the road travelling across the nation for 17 days and they still have 56 days to go. The group will be in Texas until June 21 to visit three other cities in the state. After Texas, they will continue the 23,000 mile journey of sharing these stories.

