Keep the Iran Deal, Attack the Regime

U.S. President Donald Trump has been outspoken in his disdain for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action limiting Iran’s nuclear program. “The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into,” he told the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19. “Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it — believe me.”

Like the reality TV host that he was, the president has intimated that he has already made up his mind about whether to certify Iranian compliance with the deal on Oct. 15 — but he won’t say what he’s decided. Will he or won’t he? Stay tuned for the ratings extravaganza in which all will be revealed!

I have no idea what the president will do — he is far too erratic to be predictable — but I can offer my own viewpoint as someone who opposed the Iran deal because I thought it was too lenient. The deal did not end Iran’s nuclear program but merely suspended it for a decade, and it did not address Iran’s other regional threats, namely its sponsorship of terrorism and development of ballistic missiles. And yet I would not recommend pulling out of the deal now — not when the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose inspectors monitor 27 separate sites, has certified that Iran is in compliance. Instead of nuking the nuclear deal, the United States should take other steps to check the growth of Iranian influence.

It would send a terrible signal to other states that in the future might be interested in concluding an arms control treaty with the United States if Washington were to abrogate a treaty simply because of a change of administrations. Why would anyone trust Washington to keep its word ever again?

Pulling out of the treaty now would isolate not Iran but the United States. If the Trump administration simply leaves the treaty, without re-imposing meaningful sanctions on Iran, the effect would be purely symbolic — and the symbolism would be of America standing alone. Already Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, who presides over a despotic regime, sounded more moderate and reasonable at the United Nations General Assembly than America’s hot-headed chief executive, who made headlines by calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” and threatening to destroy his country. Pulling out of the Iran deal without a reasonable provocation would only create international sympathy for Iran in spite of its appalling human-rights violations — and it would most likely leave the agreement in place anyway.

Congress could impose U.S. sanctions on Iran if Trump pulls out of the agreement. But the United States doesn’t do much business with Tehran. The only way to punish Iran is to convince major European and Asian countries to cut off their own trade. That’s something they are unlikely to do as long as Iran appears to be in compliance with the deal. Perhaps the Trump administration could pressure the Europeans with its own “nuclear option” — threatening to kick out of the U.S. market any countries or companies that do business with Iran. But that would be a difficult threat to carry out against America’s largest trading partner and would likely cause a full-blown crisis at a time when trans-Atlantic ties are already strained.

The Trump administration is now said to be exploring a less apocalyptic scenario: Rather than simply jettisoning the Iran deal, Trump might try to renegotiate it, or perhaps negotiate an additional treaty placing limitations on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles and its support of terrorism. But why would Iran, which resisted any such limits in 2015 at a time when it was under heavy sanctions, agree to them now, after already having gotten an economic windfall from having sanctions lifted? Even if Trump can now re-impose some penalties, it will not be nearly as many as existed prior to the Iran deal.

It is hard to see how the United States could force Iran to the negotiating table absent a credible threat of military action. But the United states doesn’t have an easy option to destroy Iran’s hardened nuclear facilities or else it may have already done so, and that’s a dangerous game to play with unforeseeable consequences. Given Trump’s impetuosity and ignorance, his saber-rattling could easily spiral out of control, in both Iran and North Korea, leading America into one or more wars that nobody wants — least of all a president who promised to limit America’s involvement in foreign conflicts. It would be particularly foolhardy to spark a crisis with Iran while we are already in the midst of a war scare with North Korea.